Maurice Bell, a retired administrator in the St. Louis Public Schools, departed this life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was 94 and lived in University City. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri. A graduate of Sumner High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Stowe Teacher’s College (now known as Harris-Stowe State University) and a master’s degree in teaching mathematics from Webster University. Mr. Bell joined the St. Louis Public School district as a teacher. He was a principal at Marquette, Clinton, Columbia, and Bishop elementary schools before retiring in 1989. He is survived by a daughter, two sons, two grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO. 63136. Funeral services will be held in his honor on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James A.M.E., 4301 St. Ferdinand Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Maurice Bell to the Harris- Stowe Foundation, Inc., 3036 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, MO. 63103, or the
Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis. All participants are asked to adhere to the church’s COVID-19 protocols during the services, which include mandatory face mask covering indoors.
