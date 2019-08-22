Mrs. Betty Colbert, mother of Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway and Dr. Susan Colbert-Threat passed away August 19, 2019. Her funeral will be held Friday 8/23/19 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Rock Catholic Church, 1118 N. Grand Blvd. Visitation will be 9-11am and the Funeral 11-1pm. A repast will follow 2-5pm. at Better Family Life, 5415 Page Blvd.
Donations should be made in memory of Mrs. Betty Colbert, former teacher at Notre Dame Preschool, C/O Sisters of Notre Dame, Central Pacific Province, 320 East Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125.
