Okley Clark was born January 26, 1916 in Thomasville Arkansas, an African American Community destroyed by Klansmen in the twenties.
Okley Clark moved to Chicago Illinois and married the late Bessie Scruggs Clark, his wife for over fifty years. To this union three daughters were born, Merdean, Odessa and Janice. He devoted himself to his wife and daughters; their training and education. In 1941 he relocated his family to St. Louis, Missouri.
Okley sought to improve not only his life but the lives of others by offering services and businesses the African American community needed. These establishments included ownership of Subway cleaners, Texaco Service Station Franchise, Ringside Athletic Club Inc., Ringside Recording Studio and Clark Sodding Company. Okley also enjoyed spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.
Okley was an active member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
In-lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mount Zion MB Church in memory of Okley Clark and in recognition of his life of service to the church and community.
The Celebration of Okley Clark will be held Friday, December 18, 2020.
Public Viewing 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Private Family Service – 11:00 a.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1444 S. Compton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
