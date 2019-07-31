Olivia McKinney, 91, born June 13, 1928, in Saint Louis to Mary Alice and Hartman Thorpe. Wedded Harvey McKinney March 9, 1949, their union lasted 63 years until Harvey’s passing. “Red” passed peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 leaving her daughter Yvonne Steele, granddaughters Lorraine (Jefferey) Coleman and Jemia Steele, twelve siblings, many relatives and friends.
SERVICES Visitation: 10:00am • Funeral: 11:00am • Friday, August 2, 2019 • St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 2424 Annie Malone, St. Louis MO 63113.
