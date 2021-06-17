Ollie Mae Stallings

Ollie Mae Stallings

In Loving Memory of

Mrs. Ollie Mae Stallings

April 13, 1927 to May 29, 2021

Mrs. Ollie Mae Stallings was born to Charles and Estell Brooks. Ollie was the wife of Matthew Stallings for over 60 years. Mother of Olivia, Matthew, Kenneth(Lorraine), grandchildren Kenneth(Auriel), Shannon, Sydney, great granddaughter Olivia, and a host of nephews,nieces, cousins and friends.

