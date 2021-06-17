In Loving Memory of
Mrs. Ollie Mae Stallings
April 13, 1927 to May 29, 2021
Mrs. Ollie Mae Stallings was born to Charles and Estell Brooks. Ollie was the wife of Matthew Stallings for over 60 years. Mother of Olivia, Matthew, Kenneth(Lorraine), grandchildren Kenneth(Auriel), Shannon, Sydney, great granddaughter Olivia, and a host of nephews,nieces, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.