2/3/1932 – 3/11/2018
James is loved and remembered by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. James was a loving
James was a loving son, husband, and father, and also served his country in the United States Army. He
lives on in the hearts of those that loved him. His unyielding love and nurturing way continues to
comfort his family. His wisdom of life, love, and loss will be cherished for many generations to come.
