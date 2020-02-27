"The Lord is Kind"
February 28, 2020
Public Viewing - 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Musical Tribute - 7:00 P.M.
February 29, 2020
Public Viewing - 9:00 A.M. - 10:45 A.M.
Homecoming Celebration - 11:00 A.M.
Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church
4424 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108
