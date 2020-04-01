PHYLLIS E. TILLMAN (nee PERRY) passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday March 27, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved mother of Lesli Tillman and Rayna (Romondous) Stover (nee Orange). Loving grandmother of Harper Owens and Riley Stover. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley (Donnell) Jackson (nee Perry); a brother, Chauncey Perry, Sr., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was a long-standing member of Transfiguration Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her mother, Joanna Perry Holman (nee Riley); sister, Thomastine Perry Harris; and her father Thomas Petty. Due to shelter in safety restrictions the family is not able to have a traditional visitation and funeral service. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Please check everloved.com/life-of/phyllis-tillman/ for updated information. Condolences may be sent c/o Transfiguration Lutheran Church, 1807 Biddle Street, St. Louis, MO 63106. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Angels’ Arms (online: angelsarms.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.