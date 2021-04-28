DIANA passed peacefully on April 17, at her home in Arlington, Texas, under the loving care of her husband, Donald Brown, and their daughters, Chameka and Jessieca (Randal).
Diana was born on April 12, 1949, as the first child of Herbert Sr. and Priscilla Cole. Her parents and brother, Herbert, Jr., preceded her in death. She had an outgoing personality; it was true that Diana “never met a stranger.”
She graduated from Historic Lincoln Elementary and Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School. With a focus on majoring in music, she attended Kansas State University, St. Louis Conservatory of Music, Lincoln University and Washington University. She later relocated to Grand Prairie, Texas.
Diana was a gifted vocalist, and could play various instruments, but her love and her passion was the piano. As a child, she mastered the piano under the tutelage of the renowned Mr. Wirt Walton. Her playing and vocal performances covered the spectrum of music styles: classical, opera, jazz, rhythm and blues (R&B), but found her niche in gospel. Diana sang with a number of gospel groups in St. Louis, notably working with celebrated Dello Thedford. In addition, she served as Minister of Music for several churches in St. Louis and Texas, where she met her music partner and husband, Don.
In addition to her husband and daughters, Diana leaves to cherish in her memory: grandchildren--Jovius, Krista and Karry; sister Marylynn (George); her “fav” nephew, ‘Motayo; nieces--Terri, Karlynnta, ‘Lola; four sisters-in-law, a host of cousins and numerous friends.
Funeral Services held in Texas.
