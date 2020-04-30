St Louis Legendary Radio Personality Eddie O'Jay bids so long for now to his little brother Randy O'Jay whom he has known since 1976 at KATZ. He assisted me in doing the Late Night Show, from there Dr. JOCK and Jim Gates, came over to KATZ, where the rest is history.
Randy adopted the last name of "O'JAY" from me, where it served him well. He teamed up with Dr. Jockenstein until 2007. For now so long Little Rocker" as you and Jock" kick it in CLUB HEAVEN. 🙏
Ttyl.Eddie O"
