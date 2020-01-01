A memorial service will be held for our beloved, Retired Air Force Master Sergeant David Edward Littlejohn, Vashon High class of January 1961, who passed away on Septemeber 9, 2019.
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Kappa House
500 N. Vandeventer
St. Louis, MO 63108
1:00pm
(0) comments
