Rev. Dr. Aubry Jones was born February 22, 1933, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Rev. Price Freeman Jones Sr. and Buelah Jones. His father also served as a Methodist Minister. Rev. Jones was the tenth of eleven children, seven girls and four boys.
After completing his college education, he entered the United States Armed Forces and spent two years in Japan. In 1956, after returning from Japan, he moved to Sikeston, MO and married the lovely Joyce N. (Young) Jones, who proceeded him in death. From this union there were five children (Aubry Jr., Reginald, Karen, Marsha and Darian). After moving to Saint Louis, he was ordained as a Deacon in the United Methodist Church.
In September of 1962 Rev. Jones began his teaching career in the Saint Louis Public School system. He also served as an Assistant Adjunct Professor at Harris Stowe State College for six years.
In June 1992, Dr. Jones was blessed with another lovely wife, Melva M. Jones with three children (Michelle, Timothy and Brandon).
He is a lifetime member of the Kappa Alpha Phi Fraternity, Inc.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Melva Jones, 8 children: Aubry Jr. (Monica), Reginald Jones (Doris) of North Carolina, Karen Jones Blake of Atlanta, GA, Marsha Jones-Terrell (Andre), Darian Jones, Michelle Jones of Atlanta GA, Timothy Jones and Brandon Jones. One sister: Helen Mensey, 102 years old. 15 grandchildren: Tremell Jones (Monique) of Tulsa, OK, James Blake, III, Jamesha Blake and Jaylon Blake of Atlanta, GA, Ketura Colbert, Aubry Jones, III, Justin Jones and Madison Jones of Charlotte, NC, Daria Jones, Lauren Echols of Atlanta, GA, Timothy Jones, III (USAF), Timberlyn Jones, Kaylyn Jones, Lyndi Jones, and Keylah Pool. 9 Great grandchildren: Tremell Jones, Jr., Brylon Jones, Rylee Jones, Ava Jones, Emmanuel Lacy, Arielle Robinson, Kevin Colbert, Jr., Italie Lamy of Atlanta, GA and DeAndre Hutchinson, Jr. of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and North Park United Methodist Church and Beloved Community United Methodist Church families.
