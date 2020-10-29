REVEREND JAMES Z MCALLISTER
August 31, 1926 – October 19, 2020
“A Man Who Taught Us God Is Love”
James Z. McAllister was born August 31, 1926 to the union of Zack and Luella McAllister, in St. Joseph, LA. He was one of ten children of which six preceded him in death.
After graduating high school, James enlisted in the army in 1950. He was united in holy matrimony to Gracie McKinney on November 29, 1953. To this union four children were born, James Z. McAllister, Jr., Vanessa McAllister-Walker, Baby Wayne Lawrence (deceased), and Vernice McAllister-Taylor.
In 1968, James moved his family to St. Louis, MO and joined Morning Star Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend A. L. Pryor until he retired and Reverend F. James Clark became Pastor. He left Morning Star and followed Pastor Clark to serve as the Assistant Pastor at Shalom Church (City of Peace) until 1999. Reverend McAllister was truly a warrior for God and continued to serve faithfully at Shalom Church until his health failed. He departed this life on October 19, 2020.
Reverend McAllister leaves to cherish his memory: three children, James Jr., Vanessa, and Vernice (Jeff); three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, Wilie McAllister and two sisters, Josie Gant and Rosette Williams (Johnny); one godson and two goddaughters; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and Shalom Church members.
