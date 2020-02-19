Rhonda Gail Tappin Frazier, devoted mother of William H. III, Cordell, Sr., and Kanyca Frazier passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in St. Louis, MO.
Beloved sister of Brian and Edmond Tappin, Jocelyn Anderson, Karla Mansion, and Robyn Toatley.
Loving grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 12.
Rhonda dedicated 32 years to Metro Transit before enjoying her retirement.
Rhonda was dearly loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Her service will be held, Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11am at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO.
