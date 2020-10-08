Richard Allen Black Jr., (Rick), 58, died September 16, 2020 from lung cancer. His memory will be forever cherished by his daughter, Ashley, on whom he doted; mother, Helen; siblings, Gerry, Jodi, Donna, Ken and Kimberly (John); nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held summer 2021.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tory Lanez reportedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “Dance…” before firing at her feet
- ‘A very American crime’ Podcast series features Arkansas lynching tragedy with St. Louis connection
- NBA YoungBoy arrested on drug, firearms charges
- ‘Empowering young Black Americans’ - U. City High junior Michael Bostic starts non-profit I Am Not a Statistic, wins entrepreneurship challenge
- Former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Brandi Maxiell hospitalized with COVID-19
- COVID tests and flu shots are available in St. Louis County Register for free drive-through flu shots at the St. Louis County Health Dept.
- Dr. Dre’s wife wants $2million per month in temporary support
- Vote yes on Prop R for early childhood education and Prop D
- Jordan Noble awarded 2020 Suggs Scholarship at SEMO; Isaiah Collins, Ezarion Grant and Marshell Jones receive foundation scholarships
- Wayman F. Smith III, devoted father to Kymberly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.