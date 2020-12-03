Richelle Annette Simmons Clark, 70, City of St. Louis, on 11/6, Caring Daughter of Richard and Sallie Simmons, Devoted Wife of Joseph W. B. Clark Jr., Beloved Mother Of Trina (P), Shameem(Rodney)and Josef, Loving Grandmother of Khalani, Ayana, Rodney Jr.,Liya, JaBari, Rhadi, Attallah and Ayishah, Loyal Sister, Cherished Aunt and Friend, Dedicated Lifetime Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC. Richelle’s unmeasurable impact touched countless lives through her advocacy for quality public health and community service. She is loved by many and her legacy will live in our hearts forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bobby Brown Jr. dies at age 28
- Fourth person charged in Montgomery, grandson of 'Sweetie Pie's' Robbie Montgomery, murder
- Prayers up for Sinbad as he recovers from a stroke
- “There’s nothing funny about COVID”
- Thank you, voters: Biden/Harris was the true public safety ticket
- Express Scripts promotes Murray
- Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush works with Biden-Harris team to give nurses a voice in COVID-19 response
- ‘Timing is everything': The Mosleys head to Jefferson City
- Time for a change: We have to act now to help troubled young people find hope
- Nelly as Chuck Berry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.