Ron was the son of Dorothy Walker Neals, Ronald M. Walker Sr., and stepson of Marvin Neals. He met an untimely death in a car accident after umpiring a little league baseball game. He was a substitute teacher for the St. Louis Public Schools at Metro Academic and Classical High School and was their boys varsity basketball and baseball coach. He graduated from Soldan High School in 1987 and attended Philander Smith College— graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Ron worked with youth in the St. Louis community from the time he graduated college; coaching JV basketball at Soldan ISHS and Cardinal Ritter CP, assistant coaching in football at Gateway Tech, and umpiring little baseball games. He is survived by his parents, Fiancée, Nikki Pitts; children Ravyn, Jaylen, Allen, Faith, Donni, and grandson Kaiden; sisters Michelle Reddic, Michelle and Patricia Neals; aunt, Elaine Moore, and uncle/aunt Michael and Diane Clancey.
SERVICES
May 19, 2021
New Spring Church
10229 Lewis and Clark Blvd. 63136
Viewing 10a
Service 11a
Livestream being established
William C. Harris Funeral Home
