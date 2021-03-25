In Loving Memory of Rosalyn Harris Ball England-Henry

Rosalyn Harris Ball England-Henry was born June 9, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri to Maggie Hamilton and Robert Harris. Rosalyn was a graduate of the St. Louis Public School System. She earned the undergraduate degree of Education from Stowe Teacher’s College. She received the Masters Degree of Music Education and Administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. She received her PhD in Music Education and Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri in 1973. Her professional career includes educator in the St. Louis Public School System.
Rosalyn’s music career began early and she was strongly encouraged by her mother. She received her piano training as a child and continued that training at Webster College and Saint Louis Institute of Music. She played the recorder, flute, organ and the Citar and at the time of her dearth she and begun guitar lessons.
Dr. England-Henry was a teacher and administrator as Director of Music Harris-Stowe State University, The Central Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School, Marquette Performing Arts Middle School, Shaw School, Center for Wenceslaus, Assistant Professor of Music, at Harris-Stowe State University, Instructor of Music at Fontbonne College, Music Instructor at O’Fallon High School, Music Supervisor and Music Specialist at McKinley-Roosevelt School and as a Basic Education Teacher. She was organist-choirmaster at All Saints Episcopal Church.
During her career she received an invitation to Carnegie Hall as the Guest Conductor in Residence. She was invited to bring the Concert Chorale to perform at the opening ceremonies for the Beijing Olympics 2008 and in Sydney, Australia at the Opera House. Rosalyn was an accompanist for several Conductors of the St. Louis Symphony.
Rosalyn gave back to the community as a member of national and international organizations including City Living Foundation Board of Directors., Archway chapter of The Links, Inc. St. Louis, Missouri, Urban League Guild and Forest Park Forever.
She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Mu Phi Epsilon International Music Sorority and Delta Kappa Gamma-Alpha Nu Chapter-Professional Teachers Sorority.
Rosalyn joined her parents and her 3 sisters Barbara, Ethelyn and Farrell in heaven on March 15, 2021. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by her two loving daughters Pamela Y. Crittenden and Rosalyn B. Miles, M.D.
Friday March 26, 2021 from 4-7pm at Wade Funeral Home, 4800 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, Missouri.
Saturday March 27, 2021 at 10 am at The Church of St. Michael and St. George Clayton, Missouri.
Interment to follow at Valhalla Funeral Chapel, Crematory and Cemetery 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road St. Louis, Missouri 63133
In lieu of flowers contributions should be made to the Rosalyn H. England-Henry Scholarship Fund at Harris Stowe State University.
