Ruby passed peacefully at home, Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Ruby was born on December 24, 1922 to the union of Rev. Clarence Levine Wells and Ozeeda Thompson Wells in Tamo, Arkansas.
Ruby was educated in the St. Louis Public School System, attended Dunbar Elementary, and Vashon High School graduating at the age of 16, June 1939.
Ruby was a devout Christian and accepted Christ at an early age, was a faithful member of Christ Southern Mission Baptist Church and Usher Board, Group Three.
On June 28, 1942, Ruby and Albert were married. To this union three children were born: Joyce, Sharon, and Albert, Jr.
Preceding Ruby in death were her husband, parents, stepmother Alleda Ward Wells and sisters, Jeanette Kelly, Ozeeda Rankins, and Mildred Colvin.
Ruby leaves to cherish her memory three children: Joyce Price (David); Sharon Grant (Joachim); Albert, Jr. (Ramona); nine grandchildren: Danyale Price, Kenya Wharton (Juan), Jason Price (Christina), Kafele Smith, Kanika Smith, Albert Jacobs, III (Danielle), Aja Jacobs, Aira Jacobs and Autumn Jacobs; and four great grandchildren: Juan Wharton, III, Laila Wharton, Jason David Price, Jacob Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
