We thought of you Today, but that’s nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
Your memory is a keepsake from which we’ll never part.
God has you in His arms, We have you in our HEARTS
Sandra Jean Eldridge was born February 21, 1945 to the late Charles and Veralie Eldridge. Sandra was educated in the Kinloch School District. Sandra earned her Nursing Degree from Forest Park Community College. Sandra’s professional career as a licensed R.N. spanned over 35 years. Sandra retired from St. Louis County Jail working in the infirmary in 2010.
Sandra held a membership at Abundant Life Fellowship Church and attended faithfully until her illness. Her beloved Pastor Matthew Ferguson and Mother Vashti Ferguson recognized her as a Mother of the Church in 2015. Her church family encouraged her during visits and phone calls.
Sandra leaves to cherish her memory two blessed children, Susan (Burton) Farmer and Joseph Melvin Burton, Jr. (Lisa). Her devoted grandchildren, Krista Farmer, Felecia Powell, Joseph Burton, III (Stephanie), and Brandon (Brittany) Burton. Her precious great-grands, Keing Powell, Joseph Burton, IV, and Sebastian Burton. Her loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
