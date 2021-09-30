Sharon Mildred Brooks, PhD., dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, educator, and mentor, who was passionate and dedicated to the education of others and aiding those in need, unexpectedly passed on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at the age of 68.
Born Sharon Mildred Graham, she is survived by her mother, Prudence Duncan; sister, Margaret Hubbard; children, Emily Brooks and Robert Brooks; and grandchildren, Robert Brooks Jr. and Joseph Brooks.
Burial service is scheduled for 10am on Saturday, October 2nd at Evergreen Cemetery in Columbus, OH. Regarding any farewell items or additional information, please call/text 716.435.4604.
