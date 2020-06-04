On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Terry passed away at age 70, born November 19, 1949 in St. Louis, Mo. Terry was a loving husband, son, father and brother. He grew up in St. Louis educated in St. Louis Public School system, Sumner High School (Class of 68’).
Terry began his career at Bi-State Transit where he worked for 24 years. He became an entrepreneur in 2008, he envisioned and opened Mr. T’s Carwash & Detailing Shop. He not only invested in a dream, with ownership and management, also the opportunity to employ and educate young black men who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.
Terry was truly a dapper gentleman, and a very remarkable man. He loved St. Louis, he was a pillar of the community, very personable loved and respected (never met a stranger). He will be sorely missed by all.
Precious memories of Terry to be cherished by his wife Alverna (Teddy) Johnson, children Terry Leah, Bryan and Reginald, Mother- Virginia Johnson, siblings Delores (Odis), Jean (Bill), Lawrence (Emma), Jerome (Pat), Reg (Eula), Keith (Ladonna),and Cedric, as well as Beverly, Belinda, Lisa and Benny, a host of relatives and friends.
