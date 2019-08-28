Vernon Charles Brantley
Vernon Charles Brantley transitioned Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  He was a Sumner High 69’ graduate, Tennessee State and Harris Stowe alumnus. He always had a smile on his face and was a friend to everyone he met. A memorial service will be Friday, September 6 at Shalom Church (Berkley Campus) 6136 Garfield.  In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to The Maconite Scholarship Organization of St. Louis, PO Box 211446, 63121.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.