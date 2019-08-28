Vernon Charles Brantley transitioned Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was a Sumner High 69’ graduate, Tennessee State and Harris Stowe alumnus. He always had a smile on his face and was a friend to everyone he met. A memorial service will be Friday, September 6 at Shalom Church (Berkley Campus) 6136 Garfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to The Maconite Scholarship Organization of St. Louis, PO Box 211446, 63121.
