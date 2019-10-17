Walter R. Jones transitioned on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 81. He was the beloved father of LaTanya Reeves-Jones and Gil Moody. He proudly served his country in the United States Army; he was a man of faith, with unmatched charm and wit. Walter made long-standing friendships everywhere he went, and he had wise words filled with compassion. Walter loved the Lord and was an active member of his church until his death. In his free time, Walter enjoyed almost all sports; he was a diehard golfer and Past Master of Morning Star #92, Masonic Lodge of Webster Groves, MO.
Arrangements for Walter Jones’s Funeral: Friday, October 18, 2019 at San Francisco Temple Church 10191 Halls Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63137.
Visitation: 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 AM. The funeral follows immediately after the visitation.
The burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetary, and the repast will be at San Francisco Temple Church.
