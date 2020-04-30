Yvonne Steele was born October 30, 1950 in St. Louis to Olivia and Harvey McKinney. She wedded Michael Steele on December 8, 1967 and produced two daughters, Lorraine (Jeff) Coleman and Jemia Steele, and grandpooch Molly.
Yvonne was a career cosmetologist, rollerskating fashionista, and fervent ambassador for home dialysis. Her VW cruised to Crossroads Church every Sunday.
Yvonne was called home April 18, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery May 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.