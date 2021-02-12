Earline Falker

Earline Smith Falker

February 2, 1928 – January 28, 2021

Beloved wife of the late Eugene L. Falker; dear mother of Frederick (Wanda) Falker, Keith Falker, Wesley (Ann) Falker, Christy Falker; Dear sister of Johnny Smith; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Falker was a teacher in the Saint Louis Public School for almost 30 years and an avid volunteer committed to helping others.

Private Memorial Service; Union Memorial United Methodist Church, February 13, 2021 (accessible on Facebook Premiere at 6:00 p.m. (CST)).

In lieu of flowers send contributions to United Methodist Women, 1141 Belt Ave. Saint Louis Mo. 63112.

 

