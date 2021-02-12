Earline Smith Falker
February 2, 1928 – January 28, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Eugene L. Falker; dear mother of Frederick (Wanda) Falker, Keith Falker, Wesley (Ann) Falker, Christy Falker; Dear sister of Johnny Smith; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Falker was a teacher in the Saint Louis Public School for almost 30 years and an avid volunteer committed to helping others.
Private Memorial Service; Union Memorial United Methodist Church, February 13, 2021 (accessible on Facebook Premiere at 6:00 p.m. (CST)).
In lieu of flowers send contributions to United Methodist Women, 1141 Belt Ave. Saint Louis Mo. 63112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.