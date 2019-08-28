In loving memory Warlita Lucas
December 14, 1942 - August 18, 2019
Visitation: 10:00 am-12:00 p.m
Saturday, August 31, 2019
Service: 12:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 31, 2019
Episcopal Church of All Saints and Ascension
4520 Lucas and Hunt Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63121
