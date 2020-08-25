Mary Helen Johnson was born on May 13, 1942 in Clintonville, Mississippi to the late Robert Johnson, Jr. and Eugene (Robinson) Johnson. She was the fourth of the couple’s seven children. Mary attended school in St. Louis, Missouri, including St. Louis Cathedral Grade School, St. Alphonsus Rock High School and Saint Louis University.
On November 25, 1967, she married Ralph Johnson (obviously no relation), whom she met while working as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service (USPS).
During Mary’s time with the USPS, she rose through the ranks and eventually became a supervisor in the Human Resources department before retiring in 2000.
Mary enjoyed supporting her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, watching tennis, grabbing deals at Marshalls, and Johnny Mathis concerts.
Mary lived life boldly, generously and unafraid. On August 19, 2020, she transitioned peacefully after a brief battle with kidney failure, respiratory and heart complications.
Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph; two children – Reginald (Anyiesa) and Raegan; two grandchildren – Reana and Ryan; five siblings – Dorothy Jones, Barbara Ann Sinkfield, Hattie Marie Haywood (Edward), Laurencia Stikes (Charles), and Gail Young (Larry) and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Leroy Johnson.
Mary’s strength, sharp commentary and compassionate heart will truly be missed.
Visitation for Mary Helen Johnson will take place Friday, August 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapel – 2161 East Fair Avenue, Saint Louis, Missouri 63107.
Due to COVID 19, masks are required by all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the National Kidney Foundation in her loving memory at www.kidney.org/donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.