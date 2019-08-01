Family and friends are mourning the loss of Walter Manning Jr., who passed away after a brief illness on July 20, 2019.
Walter Lewis Manning Jr. was born on June 12, 1941 to Eva Mae and Walter Lewis Manning Sr. (both preceded him in death). He was their only child born in the state of Mississippi. The family moved to St. Louis, Missouri when Walter was young. During his early years in St. Louis, he worked as a janitor, short order cook, baggage handler, and laborer. He was a product of the St. Louis Public Schools and graduated in 1959 from Soldan High School. His high school education focused on Fine Arts and Instrumental Music. He received BAs in Social Welfare and Government from Southern Illinois University in June 1974, and MAs in Management and Public Administration from Webster University in December 1977.
Walter joined the United States Air Force on November 10, 1959. During his tour of duty, he received specialized training in commercial art at the USAF Institute at the University of Maryland. While there, he had the opportunity to enter the Fine Arts-Batik Exhibit and won first place for his artistry. His service during the Vietnam War was honored by the state of Missouri, the Missouri National Guard, and the Office of the Governor of the state of Missouri.
Over his lifetime, Walter was engaged in a wide range of professional endeavors, most of which focused on his artistic talents and his desire to serve his community. After leaving the military, Walter was employed by the United States Post Office until 1966 when he was hired as an artist and technical writer for Emerson Electric. After leaving Emerson, he held positions with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, The Educational Opportunity Center of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Kinloch Housing Authority, and the Special School District of St. Louis County. The focus of his work was on counseling, post-secondary education and training, and public relations.
On November 25, 1967, Walter married Ms. Arma J. Andrews, and to this union, his beloved daughter, Tanya Yvette, was born.
Walter’s service in the community prepared him for the work he would do in his ministry. His spiritual walk began at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Samuel Rayburn. As he grew in his ministry, he began to see a need to help others in the community. He invested his time and resources in this regard, and sought help for those in need. He was ordained on June 2, 1999 as a minister of the gospel with Love-In-Action End Time Ministries. In 1980, he began Walter Manning Evangelistic Association, preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and ministering to the needs of those in pain or who were lonely, rejected, or deprived in some way. In 1987, Walter joined the Love-In-Action-Messiah’s MET, working as a consultant and volunteer worker.
On December 17, 2003, he formed the Walter Manning Evangelistic Association, a non-profit corporation with the State of Missouri. He later changed the name to Walter Manning Ministries. He was consecrated as Bishop over his ministries on March 25, 2012. On July 25, 2013 he started his church, “Sword of the Lord Christian Church.” He was also a member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Ronald L. Bobo and now Rev. Charles Bobo Sr.
He leaves to celebrate his life his daughter Tanya Yvette Manning-Ames (Roderick) and grandsons Trenton Ames and Tony Ames of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers Curtis J. Manning (Virginia), Milton E. Manning Sr., and Kenneth L. Manning, all of St. Louis, Missouri; sisters Verna E. Thornton (Robert) and Karen E. Candies of St. Louis, Missouri; cherished friends Fannie Smith and Robert Andrews Jr. of Falcon, Mississippi; Rosie Clay of St. Louis, Missouri, and a special friend, Betty House and daughters Kizzy and Althea of St. Louis, Missouri; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and loved ones.
His final services are as follows: Friday, August 2, 2019 at West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 4635 Page Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63113. The visitation will take place at 10 a.m. with a homegoing service immediately following at 11 a.m.
