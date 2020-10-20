Governor Mike Parson once again has made it clear that he is no friend to democracy.
After Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the infamous gun-waving St. Louis attorneys who were featured at the Republican National Convention, were indicted for unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, Parson reiterated his earlier comments that he would likely pardon the couple should they be convicted. Parson has no jurisdiction over this matter, nor did he conduct any investigation, yet he apparently knows enough to prejudge the outcome of this case before it even makes its way through the court system.
Not only is this a direct attack on the clear jurisdiction of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, but it also presents a grave risk to the integrity of an independent judiciary, the bedrock of our democracy. The governor apparently has no qualms about shredding any sense of judicial independence simply because he does not agree with the charges brought by the circuit attorney. There is absolutely no basis for him to usurp the courts, and he must accept the outcome of this case.
Parson’s attempt to intervene in this case makes it clear he only subscribes to a view of justice that is based around his political preferences. Gardner has clear authority to bring charges against the McCloskeys. When there is evidence of potential wrongdoing, she has a duty to investigate. That is the job of a prosecutor. While the McCloskey case is unusually high-profile, the charges filed against the couple are routine for any local prosecutor.
The merits of the charges and the determination of whether the McCloskeys are guilty of a crime are ultimately up for a judge and jury to decide. By threatening to ignore this process, Parson creates a dangerous precedent where the whims of a politician can determine the outcome of justice. Anyone who cares about our democracy must speak out against Parson’s illiberalism—it is essential that we preserve a free and fair justice system that is protected from the personal preferences of powerful individuals.
This threat of a pardon, along with attempts by other Republican officials to hijack the McCloskey case, are more examples of the constant political attacks meant to undermine Gardner’s authority. Missouri Republicans have made it clear that they have no respect for Gardner because she represents a disruption to the underlying status quo. This attempt to undercut her discretion simply because they disagree with her is even more outrageous given that she was just overwhelmingly reelected.
Overturning any conviction would represent a direct violation of the will of the people who have resoundingly said they trust the circuit attorney to properly administer justice. There is also a glaring hypocrisy to Parson’s position, which reveals his defense of the McCloskeys to be a political stunt. He has no qualms about providing armchair legal analysis on a case that has yet to be tried in court, while saying nothing in support of the effort to free Lamar Johnson, despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence after spending 25 years of his life behind bars for a crime he did not commit.
Dozens of prosecutors across the country have clearly stated that Lamar Johnson was wrongfully convicted and deserves to be released, yet the governor has not uttered a word of support. That is because Lamar Johnson is a Black man, while the McCloskeys are prominent white attorneys. Johnson simply does not fit within the governor’s view of who deserves equal treatment under the law. He does not care about achieving true justice under the law, but rather protecting political allies.
The governor cannot be allowed to single handedly manipulate the justice system to his liking. Undermining equal justice under the law is not a partisan issue, and it’s time we all speak out against this alarming power grab before it is too late.
Adolphus Pruitt is president of the St. Louis City Chapter of the NAACP.
