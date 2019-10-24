City-Owned Cameras

This map of city-owned surveillance camera locations and 2018 homicides offers a striking visual. Each black X marks a homicide in 2018. Most murders in City of St. Louis that year occurred in North St. Louis. Most cameras listed on public audits from the police and streets departments are located downtown, far from where the majority of homicides took place. Cameras are clustered in business districts, where incomes tend to be higher, and where more residents are white.

Click on the icon in the top right to toggle between block-level income and race census data. On the left hand corner, you can zoom into different neighborhoods by clicking the + sign.