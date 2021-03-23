he threat is real. The vote is under attack. Two narratives are duking it out: voter fraud vs. voter protection. What’s becoming a tit for tat in a high stakes match must end in a resounding victory for voting rights. It should be more permanent than the Voting Rights of 1964.
At a time when St. Louis democracy defenders are looking at ways to increase the embarrassing voter turnout of the Primary Election, we must fight the blatant efforts of the conservative right to suppress the vote. The former president played his part in amplifying the lie about voter fraud and working his base into the frenzy that resulted in a failed coup on January 6.
Recently, Judge Brian Wimes issued a disappointing decision to uphold Secretary of State John Ashcroft’s to dismiss a lawsuit demanding redress from voter obstacles in the face of COVID-19. (In full disclosure, my organization was the lead plaintiff in Organization for Black Struggle v Ashcroft. ) Voter protection groups teamed up with community organizations to file a lawsuit that would protect safe and secure elections during a pandemic. Tit.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R.1, the For the People Act last week. It is a sweeping reform bill by the Democrats that includes many provisions from expanding voting rights to limiting partisan gerrymandering. The bill would neutralize and nullify bills introduced by the GOP in state legislatures. Tat.
According to the Brenner Report, Republicans have introduced 253 bills in 43 states that smack of voter suppression. While federal law trumps state law, there’s no guarantee that H.R. 1 will pass the Senate. GOP lawmakers are lying in wait to filibuster and kill the bill. Tit
Last November, St. Louis voters passed Prop D in a big way. The ballot initiative moved voters closer to selecting who we want to run in elections. Opponents of approval voting think the results of the March 2 Primary blew up in the faces of supporters. Had the old voting system been in place, Tishaura Jones would’ve won the primary and the General Election would be a done deal. But this has never been about one election or one candidate. It’s about maximizing democracy for real political representation. Tat.
Over the next few years, this country is going to look like it’s been in a fight. The wrestling around voting rights is about to escalate to an ugly brawl. We who believe in democracy must come out the victors.
Demographics are changing. Voters are woke. Democrats have some power in Congress. To many, these are good things to have going into a fight for democracy. However, these same factors represent gasoline to fuel the domestic terrorists hiding behind the confederate flag. They have vowed to come back with a vengeance in 2022.
As the city mobilizes for the General Election on April 6, it’s a dress rehearsal for both knocking down barriers to the polls and inspiring voters to use the power of the vote. The stakes are just as high on the local level For the People as it is on the state and national levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.