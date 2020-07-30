St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.