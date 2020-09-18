Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court, died this evening, Friday, September 18, 2020. She was surrounded by family when she succumbed to pancreatic cancer after fighting and surviving colon cancer, lung cancer and an earlier bout with pancreatic cancer. She dictated this to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before she died, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Donned with the sobriquet “Notorious RGB”, Ginsburg became a popular feminist hero for her body of work as a Civil Rights lawyer, her fighting spirit, her masterful dissents on the Supreme Court and her swag -- the ornate white collars she wore over her robes when she went to battle.
In 1970, she wrote the plaintiff’s case for Reed vs. Reed, a landmark case, in which she argued that a woman had as much right to administer a loved one’s estate as a man, contrary to an Idaho statute that stated, “males must be preferred to females.” She’s also remembered and celebrated for litigating and winning a Virginia case brought by Air Force Lt. Sharon Frontiero, against gender discrimination because she did not receive the same military benefits as her male counterparts. Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund President and Director-Counsel, noted Bader’s perceptions and one of the reasons she was so effective as a civil rights lawyer, “She understood how injustices unfold in the workplace.” A trail-blazing feminist, Bader founded the Women’s Rights Project of ACLU in 1972, which to this day “works to empower poor women, women of color and immigrant women who have been subject to gender bias and who face pervasive barriers to equality”
Tonight, Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State, had this to say about Bader Ginsburg, “What she did was to make it abundantly clear that the constitution had to explicitly whereever possible be interpreted as providing for the equal rights of men and women. She was extremely clever in the way she began her litigation march because she brought cases on behalf of men. She understood that there were certain assumption in the law that favored or disfavored men as well as women and she had the brilliant insight to demonstrate the lack of equality under law for women by litigating on behalf of men.”
As the crowd grows tonight to honor Bader-Ginsburg at the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., many who prayed that she would somehow rebound with zealous strength yet again from another brush with cancer are urging this: Our elected leaders, the U.S. Senate, and the people themselves must rise up and fight with as much strength and determination as Bader Ginsburg to prevent Mitch McConnell from filling her vacated seat faster than any Supreme court vacancy in history, a mere 46 days before the presidential election. We know what Bader-Ginsburg would have wanted because, as usual, she made herself explicitly clear, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” May her words and spirit continue to resonate.
