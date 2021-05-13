Action at Sumner one of 100 nationwide
The late John Lewis would have been proud.
About 75 people gathered to march and ride in a “votercade” in recognition of National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day at Sumner High School on May 7. It was part of a nationwide movement by 180 organizations to urge Congress to pass the “For the People Act;” “the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act;” Washington, D.C. Admission Act for statehood.
The choice of Sumner for the event’s location carried significance: over the past several months, community members have gathered in support of the school’s reopening next year, though it was initially slated for closure as part of a ‘right-sizing’ of St. Louis Public Schools.
Now, the school will reopen in Fall 2021 as an “arts and activism” themed high school, making it an appropriate choice for the setting of an event named for well-known Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis.
Alderwoman Dwinderlin Evans (4th Ward) called the event, “fantastic, right on point.”
“From the votercade to the activities later in the day, it was very successful.”
Sumner is part of Evan’s ward, and she said “I plan on being visible and very actively involved to make sure Sumner is viable and stays open.”
The march was one of “over 100 votercades” organized in “over 100 cities,” per the National Voting Rights Alliance website, marching against voter suppression laws currently being proposed in several states.
The event began with a series of speakers, which included Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush, on the front steps of the historic Sumner building. It continued with a loud, horn honking, ‘votercade’ of cars winding through the Ville Neighborhood, and concluded with a gathering at Tandy Recreation Center.
The event featured mock voting booths to teach citizens about the process of voting in national and local elections. There were also booths connecting residents to St. Louis Community College and Urban League resources, and helping with the actual process of voter registration.
SLCC was also recruiting for its “Black Male Achievers” program, which helps Black high school senior boys in St. Louis prepare for college.
In a Real STL News livestream, an attendee spoke about his work with the Saint Louis University College Church ID and Birth Certificate program, which helps people gain access to the documentation needed for many forms of employment, medical access, and other necessities.
“A lot of the people who I’ve spoken with have just come out of incarceration,” he said. “And they’ve got nobody helping them…we help people like that.”
This event came as several bills restricting voting are proposed across the country—the most headline-grabbing being in Georgia, where state law mandates that handing water or food to those standing in line to vote could become a criminal offense.
In Missouri, voter restriction and gerrymandering as strategies of voter suppression are not uncommon: the most recent bill would make the photo ID requirements to vote significantly more stringent, disenfranchising voters who may not have access to the necessary documentation.
"Legislators are pushing forward the effort to pass a confusing amendment in order to implement a restrictive photo ID law they knew was unconstitutional,” Nimrod Chapel, NAACP Missouri State Conference president told KSDK.
“We will work with the community to make sure the rights of Missouri voters are restored and everyone can have their vote counted."
