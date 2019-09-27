Supporters of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation have until 3 p.m. Friday, October 4 to vote for the foundation to win $66,000 to continue its mission “to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive and determination necessary to succeed in academics, athletics and leadership.”
The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is one of eight nonprofits across the nation nominated for this year’s Gerry Rauenhorst Building Community Award sponsored by the Opus Foundation. The winner will be chosen by popular online vote.
“If we win, we will be the first nonprofit from the St. Louis region to ever take home the prize,” said Joyner-Kersee. “We’re hoping the entire Metro East and St. Louis community will support us by going online to vote.”
For more information about the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, visit www.jjkfoundation.org.
This honor recognizes the legacy of Gerry Rauenhorst, the founder of The Opus Group, a family of commercial real estate development, construction and design companies headquartered in Minneapolis with offices and projects across the country.
Each of the eight national finalists completed a short video about their mission that will be featured on The Opus Group website. People are encouraged to visit www.opus-group.com/BuildingCommunityAward to vote for the organization that best exemplifies the values of the Opus Group’s founder, including his entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative approach and commitment to excellence.
Voting closes on October 4 at 3 p.m. CDT. The winner will be announced October 11 at 3 p.m. CDT.
