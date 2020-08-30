In response to the continuing scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic and other urgent needs of our communities, a historic St. Louis congregation will offer free drive-through testing, other health screenings, free food, and more next week.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 826 Union Blvd., will host “COVID-19 Testing … And More” from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4. All events will take place in the parking lot, which is located at the rear of the church campus. “I am grateful that we at Pilgrim have the opportunity, vision, and resources to collaborate with other community organizations to demonstrate the power and possibilities of faith and faith
communities during this critical time,” said Rev. James D. Ross II, pastor at Pilgrim since December 2018. “As a church that exists literally at the Delmar Divide, this is another opportunity to do what God has called us to do to bring forth care and work for justice in partnership with some of our most vulnerable neighbors. When we both serve and engage in community with our neighbors,
we demonstrate what it means to be ‘Jesus with skin on’ and make it clear that our worship is not limited to Sunday morning. Worship is the way that we live. This, I am certain, is what itmeans to ‘be the church.’”
The COVID-19 testing is offered in partnership with Faith and For the Sake of All and CareSTL- Health. Pilgrim also is collaborating with several other organizations and entities, including the Academy-Sherman Park Neighborhood Association, to provide this event. The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, older residents, and low-income individuals, and the economic difficulties that have befallen these same communities
since the start of the pandemic combine to make this event an essential component of the
congregation’s work to live into its mission to “live God’s call to love our neighbors as ourselves.” “We realize that the needs of our communities relate not only to the COVID-19 pandemic butmanifest, also, as physical, emotional, spiritual, and communal urgings,” said Rev. Ross. “And while we cannot resolve all those needs with a single event, we can do our part to address
them and have a meaningful impact, even as we seek to do, as Jesus said, ‘even greater works than these.’ I am tremendously grateful to the volunteers from Pilgrim and all the organizations with which we are collaborating for their commitment and sacrifices to make the work of September 4 possible.” The “Free COVID Testing … And More” event will include:
Free COVID-19 testing in partnership with Faith and For the Sake of All (FAFTSOA) and CareSTL-Health Free basic health screenings and flu vaccinations, in partnership with Deaconess Nurse Ministry.
Free masks and hand sanitizer to attendees, provided by FAFTSOA. Free bags of fresh produce, provided by Pilgrim from MetroMarket (while supplies last) Free to-go meals from 11 a.m. until the end of the day (while supplies last). Pilgrim is contracting with one of the caterers in our commissary to provide these meals.
Snack bags for children, provided by Pilgrim (while supplies last). These snack bags will include cookies from Alibi Cookies, another user of our commissary.
Help with completing Census forms on paper and online
Voter registration
Notary for election ballots
Music – DJ and live sets
Joy and abundant love.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced. Founded in 1866 as an outgrowth of Pilgrim Sabbath School, Pilgrim has been in its currentbuilding at826 Union Boulevard since 1906. Pilgrim is a multi-racial, multi-cultural, open andaffirming congregation.
For more information, visit https://www.pilgrimucc-stl.org/.
