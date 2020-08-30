St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died on Sunday, August 30 after being shot by an unidentified gunman who police say is in custody. He was a 29-year-old Black man with more than 3 and a half years of service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police said.
Bohannon was one of two Black St. Louis police officers that police say was shot by the suspect on Saturday, August 29. The suspect, a 43-year-old white man, reportedly was barricaded in a house on Hartford Street near Tower Grove Park.
The other injured officer, according to police, is a 30-year old Black man with less than six months of service. He has been released from the hospital.
The suspect was taken into custody after a lengthy stand-off with officers, police reported. He had been barricaded in the home of strangers. The two homeowners, whom the suspect allowed to leave their home unharmed, were a middle-aged white couple, KSDK reported.
The suspect was transported to a hospital for evaluation and subsequently released to police custody, police reported.
Police reported that no officers were injured during the stand-off and no shots were fired by officers.
The Force Investigation Unit is handling the incident, which is still ongoing.
The police have not reported the names of the other injured officer or the suspect.
