If you have just turned 18, you don’t have to wait three more years to exercise your power to vote. St. Louis City elections are coming up on April 6th.
Although city elections do not get as much attention as our presidential elections, city elections have a bigger effect on our daily life. The sidewalks we play and bike on; our police and neighborhood safety; libraries and schools; maintenance of our parks and roads are under the control of our city government.
Voting is a power to influence change—change you desire to see in your community. If you are 18 or older, enjoy casting your vote and encourage your parents to vote. Parents, encourage your younger children to come along to see you vote and your older children to volunteer at a polling place and/or to vote themselves. Let us take an active role to elect our officials and create the city we desire and care about.
Raj Jaladi
St. Louis
