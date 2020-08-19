The Los Angeles Dodgers, at the behest of L.A. icon LeBron James, will use their stadium as a polling place. It's a venue capable of receiving hundreds of voters simultaneously, even while distanced. They already have a cleaning crew, likely hurting for hours.
The move has potential to increase turnout and is almost certain to reduce COVID-19-related risks. Both are issues St. Louis could use help with.
Busch Stadium is accessible for city residents, especially those who may be working downtown on election day. Its multitude of gates and covered but open-air structure are ideal for a safe pandemic voting experience.
If the November election passes without votes being cast at Busch Stadium, shame on the Cardinals and Bill DeWitt.
James Cooper
St. Louis
