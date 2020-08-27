The people of the City of St. Louis deserve accountability and focus on real issues – not intimidation. The petition drive by St. Louis Lambert International Airport privatization special interests to recall 20th Ward Alderwoman Cara Spencer is an attack on our democracy, and it will not be tolerated. We must reject any and all attempts to threaten or harass elected officials who stand up to special interests, period.
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green
St. Louis
