Darlene Green

The people of the City of St. Louis deserve accountability and focus on real issues – not intimidation. The petition drive by St. Louis Lambert International Airport privatization special interests to recall 20th Ward Alderwoman Cara Spencer is an attack on our democracy, and it will not be tolerated. We must reject any and all attempts to threaten or harass elected officials who stand up to special interests, period.

 

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green 

St. Louis

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.