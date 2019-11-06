To address environmental racism, we need to advocate our emphasis on urging our authorities to acknowledge racial diversity and build a basis for equality in decision-making. We need to establish racial equivalence in law enforcement and implementation in all aspects of our lifestyle such as economy, healthcare, education, societal planning and development, and evaluation of the different issues faced by different races in different cultures.
The issue can also be addressed by insisting that our authorities conjure up a variety of sound strategies and policies which will aim towards the equal provision of resources such as basic necessities, adequate healthcare, and economic opportunities, by striving for the growth of infrastructure (urban development) and hygiene in undeveloped and unhealthy communities which are exposed to toxins and other environmental risks.
Lastly, and most importantly, the issue should also be addressed from the roots – by educating our youth about the issues of all aspects of racial discrimination and its negative implications in society and personal well-being. We also should help youth recognize the significance of equality in cultural and racial diversity and comprehend its critical implications in personal, societal, and universal prosperity.
Rohan Keni
Columbia
