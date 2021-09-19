Afghanistan??? What about Haiti?
A few weeks ago, the world watched one of the saddest episodes in modern history. Men, women, and even children were seen desperately clinging to the sides, top, and even the bottom of moving airplanes as they were trying to lift off the runway. Undoubtedly this was one of the most visually disturbing episodes seen from twenty years of American engagement, in war-weary Afghanistan. As Americans, we are deeply concerned about the safety and security of Afghans that worked to save the lives of our soldiers in Afghanistan through their service. However only 900 miles from Florida lies Haiti, which was recently shocked by the assassination of its President. As bad as that was, a few weeks later Haiti was victimized by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, where over 2200 Haitian people died, tens of thousands were made homeless, and thousands more were left without access to drinkable (potable) water, food, and basic shelter. All this was followed by the devastation of Tropical Storm Grace.
Unlike the Afghan refugees, the American public seems indifferent to the plight of Haitians. Among the many cruel acts by Donald Trump was to remove Haitians from the protection of Temporary Protected Status, without which they must leave America and return to Haiti. All of this causes us to wonder and ask why are Black politicians silent when it comes to providing support for the citizens of Black countries? Mexico has offered to take in Afghan refugees, Europe is taking in Afghans refugees, Americans are taking in Afghans, yet we vigorously ask
who is offering to bring Haitians to the safety of America? Where is the shame, embarrassment, and sense of pride that prevents Black politicians from demanding that America make a place for Haitians displaced by earthquakes, storms, and political unrest? We have plenty of room for the Haitians. They could sit right next to the Afghans.
Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten, PhD, President, Ecumenical Leadership Council of Mo—St. Louis Chapte
Click any reaction to login.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Simone Biles' boyfriend cut by Texans
- Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis
- How dare you, Paul McKee?
- Nelly debuts his Burger King combo meal
- Alderman accused of harassing Black deacon gathering Prop R signatures
- Former nurses, physician blast use of Homer G. Phillips’ name on ‘second-rate facility’
- “Ghana don’t play with COVID!”
- Gospel great Lee Williams passes away at 75
- Beyoncé, JAY-Z’s love story shines in Tiffany ad
- Jeremey Maclin’s undefeated Pioneers feature powerful offense
Images
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.