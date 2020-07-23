When Medicaid expansion was first implemented, there were concerns about cost. This was a legitimate concern, and there were no success stories to point to or hard evidence to disprove the theory that expansion would increase state budgets. But now it is evident that Medicaid is a huge budget saver for states.
According to Missouri Jobs With Justice: “Missouri has an unprecedented opportunity to expand Medicaid to provide health insurance to single parents and childless adults who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or about $26,000 for a family of three. Expanding Medicaid will allow 255,000 of uninsured, hardworking Missourians to gain access to health care. Expanding Medicaid is critical for our hospitals and economy. The expansion will create more than 24,000 new jobs in the state and prevent the closure of many rural hospitals.”
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which usually supports Republican Gov. Mike Parson, is breaking with him on the issue of Medicaid expansion.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it was joining the coalition supporting an Aug. 4 vote on expanding the government-funded health insurance program for low-income Missourians. This proposal is backed by Republicans and Democrats because it makes fiscal sense and would provide much needed relief for over 200,000 working people who struggle to afford health care.
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson stated that the Missouri bishops’ support for a ballot initiative on the expansion of MO HealthNet, the Medicaid program in the state “is consistent with our commitment to life.”
Ross Caravelli
Florissant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.