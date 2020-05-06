Is the high number of COVID-19 cases reported in the African-American community because they are working to support the needs of our society during these difficult times and are a major part of our essential workforces such as food services, deliveries, caregivers, sanitation workers, public transit workers and many more? Their continued work merits applause and assistance.
Secondly, are people having to work to support their own food and housing needs making them and their families disproportionately highly exposed?
With unpaid rent piling up, renters face the looming threat of eviction and homelessness. And children no longer in school are not only missing lessons, but they are also missing meals that for many is their only source of food during the day.
I urge our members of Congress to pass legislation that includes at least $100 billion for emergency rental assistance, a national moratorium on evictions, and a 15 percent increase in the maximum SNAP benefit (formerly food stamps) in the next coronavirus bill
Sri Jaladi
Creve Coeur
