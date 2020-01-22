I applaud state Senator Jill Schupp for filing a bill requiring background checks for all gun sales in Missouri, as noted in The St. Louis American. Background checks are one of the best ways of keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous offenders. Senator Schupp's bill would close loopholes in the current law, which allow criminals to evade background checks by purchasing firearms online or at gun shows. We are lucky to have a lawmaker like Senator Schupp who is willing to take concrete steps to address the issue of gun violence.
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur
