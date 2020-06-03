Trump is well-known for giving nicknames to anyone who dares to disagree with him, and it is always a cutdown. Growing up, my son loved watching wrestling on TV. One of his favorite wrestlers was The Undertaker and his phony manager Paul Bearer. Those two worked well together and controlled the match with their illegal tactics. I watched it with him and we both knew it was just clean entertainment.
What I am watching on TV now is not clean entertainment but illegal tactics by Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. My nickname for Trump is The Undertaker – over 100,000 dead – and his phony manager/partner in crime is McConnell.
With Bill Barr as attorney general and five conservatives on the Supreme Court, we need to vote blue in every election between now and November 3 or kiss our country good-bye. We can only stop them by registering and voting. This is a call for help. Are you registered to vote?
James J. Hankins
Wilmington, N.C.
