At a fund raiser in late December, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden responded to a question about a potential vice-presidential running mate. He replied that he would consider a Republican VP. And he was not joking!
Biden is hoping that Americans will swallow his inane claim that he can “work with” Republicans. That fits well with Biden’s 1960s-70s campaign strategy, but is an absurd approach to garnering votes in the progressive atmosphere of the 2020 election. However, the folks running the Democratic Nation Committee (DNC) seem totally on-board with Biden’s Republican running mate assertion and favor him as they favored Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
Biden has as much right to run for office as anyone else. But the crusty old Democrats running the DNC need to wake up! Smell the coffee! The year is 2020, and they’re backing a presidential candidate who is running his campaign like it’s the 1970s! The idea that Biden or any other Democrat can “work with” Republicans, much less have a Republican as a running mate, is outrageous! And that outrage is based on documentable fact.
Mitch (Moscow Mitch) McConnell and other Congressional Republicans have sold their souls to Vladimir Putin. And Putin has no intention of allowing his puppets to work with Democrats. So, Biden is little more than a distraction, a shiny object diverting attention from the fascism consuming the Republican Party.
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
