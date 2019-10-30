Reading the column by Shawket Barwary "Kurdish refugee left gasping and numb at situation in Syria," I was left deeply troubled not only by the betrayal of the Kurds described therein, but also by the realization that, as a result of actions by the Trump Administration, it will be much more difficult for refugees like Barwary to find a home in St. Louis.
President Trump has recently announced plans to reduce refugee admissions in the upcoming fiscal year to 18,000, a new low. The refugee resettlement program, which has enjoyed bipartisan support, has averaged 95,000 admissions per year. Those resettled are highly vetted, and contribute much to the local economies where they reside. At a time when the number of displaced persons has increased dramatically due to wars and ethnic persecution, we should not be slamming the door on the world's most desperate.
Fortunately, a bill has been introduced in Congress, called the GRACE Act, which would provide for refugee admissions at the historical level of 95,000 annually. We should call on Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to support this legislation
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur
