“The Beloved Community” is a term that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King popularized to foster a deeper desire to spread goodwill to all people.
The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to honoring and cherishing the relationships of all the communities we serve. This is a lofty goal, but yet one that speaks to our noble angels to serve. The Association leads strategic initiatives to support diversity and a culture of inclusivity to all, providing communities with resources and support to address the Alzheimer’s crisis.
In honor of Black History Month, I would like to hold up the name of Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller, the first African American psychiatrist. A grandson of slaves, Dr. Fuller was a researcher of degenerative brain diseases and worked closely with Dr. Alois Alzheimer in Germany.
Let us celebrate Dr. Fuller and his role as a pioneer in Alzheimer’s research. To that end, it would be a great tribute to Dr. Fuller for us to continue our full involvement and support of Alzheimer’s support, education and programs.
You are welcomed and wanted to be a part of this Beloved Community.
The Rev. Edmund Lowe
Florissant
